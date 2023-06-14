3 Jerry Yates alternatives Leicester City should consider amid new transfer rumours

Yates has thoroughly impressed in the second-tier with a Blackpool side often battling at the bottom of the table and following the Tangerines’ relegation, it seems highly likely that he moves on.

Leicester City are among these keen on him, as per Football Insider, but given the likely competition for his services, it could be wise to keep some potential alternatives in mind. Here, we put forward three the Foxes should consider…

Josh Windass – Sheffield Wednesday

Windass was crucial in Wednesday’s rise back to the Championship, proving he’s way above League One level in the process. He will be a key player for the Owls this season but an offer from a top club like Leicester City could prove tempting.

He can play as a striker, attacking midfielder or out on either wing and while he’s older than Yates at 29, Windass could thrive with the Foxes.

Tyrese Campbell – Stoke City

Stoke City forward Campbell is definitely one to keep in mind. He can play anywhere across the front three and at 23, he definitely looks like a player with a high ceiling.

Campbell notched nine goals and six assists in 44 games last season to take his total for Stoke City to 32 goals and 19 assists in 140 games.

Andy Moran – Brighton & Hove Albion

Moran is viewed as a top prospect at Brighton so while a permanent deal might be tough to strike, a loan could make for a good swoop. He’s capable of playing in a range of attacking roles but in his 10 outings as a striker, Moran notched eight goals last season.

He’s starred at youth level and looks destined for a step up sooner rather than later.