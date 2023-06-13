Sheffield Wednesday set to seal non-league defender deal

Sheffield Wednesday are poised to sign youngster Sam Reed from Brighouse Town, according to The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have had their eyes on left-back Reed for some time now.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the Owls brought the Brighouse Town talent in on trial and he drew high praise from U21s boss Neil Thompson. Darren Moore was set to get a chance to cast his eyes over the 20-year-old too but after returning to his non-league side to see out the season, it has gone quiet on the Reed front.

Now though, a new report from The Star has said he looks set to complete his move to Hillsborough.

They state that Wednesday are still keen to sign Reed this summer and the ‘indications’ are that he will be part of Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season preparations after quitting his job to commit to his efforts to break into the professional game.

Reed was also named in the Northern Premier League East’s Team of the Season.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

A shrewd swoop

Moves like this are low risk and could have high rewards, so after such an impressive trial, it only makes sense for Sheffield Wednesday to get this one done. Reed can play anywhere on the left-hand side of defence and after putting in a standout season at non-league level despite his tender years, he could end up being one to watch at Hillsborough if the move goes through.

Cup competitions often see Wednesday’s youngsters given a chance to catch the eye and Reed would be hoping for smilier opportunities alongside the chance to play in a highly-regarded academy at Championship level.

It remains to be seen if the deal is wrapped up but judging by The Star’s recent update and the successful trial earlier in the year, it seems like a matter of time before Reed officially links up with the Owls.