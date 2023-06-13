Sheffield Wednesday keeping tabs on Preston North End mainstay

Sheffield Wednesday have placed Preston North End centre-back Jordan Storey on their transfer radar, according to Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield Wednesday are heading back to the Championship and it will be hoped that they can make some eye-catching signings before embarking on second-tier football again.

Plenty of names have already been linked with the Owls and now, former Wednesday loan favourite Storey has emerged as a potential target.

The 25-year-old spent a successful stint at Hillsborough in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign and Yorkshire Live has said that Storey is back on the Owls’ radar ahead of the summer transfer window. Centre-back is an area Darren Moore will be keen to bolster this summer and Storey has been mentioned as a potential target.

Storey enjoyed a strong season with Preston North End, playing a hefty 44 Championship games for Ryan Lowe’s side. He started all but three games in the league and helped keep an impressive 16 clean sheets along the way.

An ambitious target

Storey was a popular loan man during his time at Sheffield Wednesday but despite that and the Owls’ promotion, he certainly seems like am ambitious target for the club.

He proved an important figure with Lowe’s Preston and he has two years left on his contract at Deepdale. Those two factors combined with the fact the two clubs are now divisional rivals will surely mean a deal isn’t a cheap one to do.

Wednesday are right to set their sights high though. They need to add new options at the back and after sealing a long-awaited return to the Championship, it’s encouraging to see they’re considering lofty targets like Storey. It remains to be seen if the interest materialises into anything serious though, and even then it might not be cheap to strike a deal.