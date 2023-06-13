Potential timeline put on Leicester City managerial appointment with several names under consideration

Leicester City want to make a managerial appointment this week, says Tom Collomosse.

Leicester City remain without a manager as we move into the pre-season and the summer transfer window. A number of names have been tipped to take over ahead of the Foxes’ return to the Championship, with the latest suggestions being that Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca has interviewed for the job.

And now, Daily Mail reporter Collomosse has revealed on Twitter that Leicester City are aiming to name their next boss this week.

He tweeted:

Leicester's target is to appoint a new manager this week. With the Championship season less than two months away, it can't come a moment too soon. Smith, Parker, Maresca among those who've been considered #lcfc — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) June 13, 2023

Dean Smith has been spoken to by the Foxes’ hierarchy and could re-take the job ahead of next season. Elsewhere, former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Scott Parker has been linked, whilst Graham Potter is reported to have turned down an approach from the club.

Who next for Leicester?

It seems like Maresca might be something of a front runner, but reports are also claiming he’s being considered by Celtic – axed Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers though is being more closely linked to the vacant Celtic job.

And Maresca would certainly be an exciting appointment for Leicester City who really need to undergo a bit of a rebuild this summer.

The next manager will inherit a side that will be expected to challenge for promotion next season, but the reality is that the Foxes are set to lose – and have already lost – some key players ahead of next season, so it won’t be easy for Leicester City next season.

But if they can get a manager in place this week then it will give them more time to reassess the squad and gear up the 2023/24 season.

Nothing seems close as of yet though, so whether or not the Foxes will name their next manager this week remains to be seen, if not unlikely.