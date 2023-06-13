Potential timeline put on Leeds United manager appointment with clear front runner emerging

Leeds United hope to have their next boss installed by the end of this week, reports TEAMtalk.

Leeds United are in search of a new head coach following their Premier League relegation last month. A handful of names have been linked with the Elland Road vacancy, but one name seems to be emerging as a clear front runner – Daniel Farke.

The two-time Championship promotion-winner with Norwich City is on the market following his exit from Borussia Monchengladbach and Leeds United are said to have knocked on his door. Official talks between Farke and Leeds are yet to take place, according to reports, though those talks are set to commence this week.

Farke also has interest from Celtic and it’s said that Celtic and Farke have held talks. But the Scottish outfit seem to be more focussed on a move for Brendan Rodgers as of right now. TEAMtalk now say that Leeds hope to have their next manager in place before the end of the week, with Farke looking like the likeliest appointment as things stand.

Farke to Leeds

There’s been some questionable names linked with the Leeds United job so far this summer. But Farke looks like one of the more sensible options given his Championship experience and his attacking, dominant style of play when at Norwich City.

There may remain question marks over whether he can eventually guide Leeds to the Premier League and then keep them there, but for this upcoming season at the very least, Farke is a good bet.

For Leeds to be hoping to have a manager in place by the end of the week, it suggests that they’re in the closing stages of hiring a new manager, with Farke looking like the clear and obvious front runner.

Expect to see Farke and Leeds in headlines a lot more over the next 72 hours or so.