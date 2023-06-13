Portsmouth’s goalkeeper plan emerges as Matt Macey, Will Norris speculation persists

Portsmouth plan to sign two goalkeepers in order to loan out youngsters Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward, it has emerged.

Portsmouth are in for a busy summer window and a position of interest is in goal. Matt Macey made a good impression while on loan over the second half of the season and has been mentioned as a permanent target.

However, it was reported by Andrew Moon that Luton Town’s promotion could lead to complications in pursuit of Macey though and shortly thereafter, out of contract Burnley ‘keeper Will Norris emerged as a target.

Now, updates on Pompey’s goalkeeper situation have emerged courtesy of reporter Moon and The News.

The News has said that Portsmouth’s plan is to sign two new goalkeepers to allow them to loan out current promising shot-stoppers Oluwayemi and Steward. They want to sign a no.1 and a backup option so it seems that it will be either Macey or Norris that joins, not both, with the latter not interested in a supporting role.

In addition, reporter Moon has said on Twitter has said he’d be surprised if both the ‘keepers arrived, with a move for Norris increasingly likely.

I don’t believe Will Norris to #Pompey is quite done as yet but it is looking increasingly likely to happen — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) June 13, 2023

Either or…

It seems the feeling is that Norris will be coming to Fratton Park instead of Macey. Both are good enough to hold starting roles and while signing both would give Mousinho two strong goalkeeping options, it’s understandable that one wouldn’t want to settle for a backup role given the experience and pedigree they have.

If Norris does indeed come in, it will be intriguing to see who emerges as Portsmouth’s target as a backup option in goal.

Loaning out Oluwayemi and Steward seems best for their development though and they should both have keen interest this summer.