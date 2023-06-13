Portsmouth man to join League One rivals, personal terms and fee agreed

Portsmouth are set to undergo a significant revamp this summer and while a string of players will come through the doors, a number are also heading for pastures new. Multiple are leaving when their deals expire but of those still under contract, winger Hackett and full-back Denver Hume are two who are free to move on.

Hackett was subject to interest from Lincoln City in January and now, it seems that move has been revived.

Football Insider claims that the Imps have agreed to sign the 25-year-old winger from their League One rivals. A fee has been agreed between the two clubs, as have personal terms, opening the door for Hackett to leave Portsmouth and make the move to Sincil Bank.

Hackett has been with Pompey since January 2020, chipping in with 11 goals and five assists in 79 outings along the way.

A good move for all?

While it remains to be seen if the move can be wrapped up with no late hitches, it does look like a good deal for all.

Hackett doesn’t figure in John Mousinho’s plans moving forward so he needs to head elsewhere for regular game time. There have been moments of promise in his Portsmouth career and although he wasn’t able to make a significant impact, getting regular starts in League One should help bring the best out of him.

He could prove to be a valuable asset for Mark Kennedy and Lincoln City. Hackett can play anywhere across the front three and his pace and direct dribbling has made him a tricky customer to handle at times.

The Saint Lucia international will be keen to kick on at Sincil Bank to prove just what he’s capable of at this level.