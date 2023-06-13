Portsmouth contact Premier League team over possible striker move

Portsmouth have been linked with a whole host of potential signings this summer as John Mousinho looks to rebuild the squad at Fratton Park. This window is his first full window in charge and as Pompey bid to push back towards the top end of the table, new faces are needed.

Now, a new report from Football Insider has claimed Portsmouth have another new name on their radar in the form of Bournemouth forward Saydee.

The 21-year-old managed seven goals and three assists in 35 League One games with Shrewsbury Town last season and Pompey have contacted the Cherries to register an interest in his services. Bournemouth are ready to let him move on permanently but it remains to be seen if Portsmouth’s interest develops into anything more concrete.

Saydee has been with Bournemouth since 2018, when he arrived from Reading to join their youth academy.

The right time for Saydee?

Saydee has played six times for Bournemouth since joining, managing a goal and an assist in that time. Loan spells with Burton Albion and Weymouth weren’t particularly fruitful but his respectable return at Shrewsbury should pique interests.

At only 21, he’s got plenty of time to develop and maximise his potential. Regular game time is needed if he’s to do that and at Bournemouth, he won’t be getting that. It could be the right time for him to find a new permanent home to allow him to really kick on and Portsmouth could be a good place for him to do so.

Pompey have Colby Bishop as their main talisman and whoever comes in upfront will likely have to play second fiddle to him. It would be interesting to see if that puts Saydee off a move to Fratton Park if they were to firm up their interest.