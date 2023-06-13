Portsmouth and Leyton Orient among sides eyeing loan swoop for Liverpool winger

Portsmouth, Leyton Orient and Burton Albion are all gearing up for League One football this summer and all three sides will be keen to bolster their ranks with some fresh faces before embarking on the new season.

Now, it seems the trio could be set to do battle in the transfer market before taking each other on in the 2023/24 campaign.

Football Insider claims that Pompey, Orient and the Brewers are all keen on signing Liverpool talent Blair on loan. The Premier League side could send the winger out on loan to aid his development having impressed at youth level. The 18-year-old notched five goals in 16 Premier League 2 games last season and made his senior debut for the Anfield outfit back in October 2021.

They’re not the only ones keen though, with Scottish pair Aberdeen and Kilmarnock also showing interest.

One to watch?

Blair turns 20 in September and could certainly benefit from an EFL loan. All of Portsmouth, Leyton Orient and Burton Albion have had successful loan players in recent years too, so Liverpool could be confident that the young winger will be in safe hands if any of those three can wrap up a deal.

A senior debut at only 18 is no mean feat and some bright outings for Liverpool’s U21s go to show the level of promise Blair has, so he could be an exciting temporary addition to a third-tier side this summer.

Time will tell just where he ends up but with a high level of interest emerging in his services this early into the summer, Blair’s situation could be one to keep an eye on as the transfer window goes on.