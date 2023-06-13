Peterborough United enter discussions to sign recent Bradford City loan star

Huddersfield Town confirmed earlier this summer that centre-back Crichlow would be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract. The development piqued the interests of many supporters after his impressive stint with Bradford City during the 2022/23 campaign.

Crichlow played 41 times for the Bantams, proving a popular and assured figure at the back for Mark Hughes’ side.

Now, with the left-sided defender heading for free agency, new claims have emerged from Football Insider. They state on Twitter that Peterborough United are in talks to sign Crichlow when he exits the Terriers.

🚨 FI SOURCES! 🚨 – Peterborough United are in talks to sign Romoney Crichlow on a free transfer when he leaves Huddersfield Town. 💬 – The 24-year-old is out of contract this summer & spent last season on loan at Bradford City. 📝 ✍:@SportsPeteO#PUFC #HTAFC #BCAFC — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) June 13, 2023

Given his contract situation, Posh will be able to sign the 24-year-old for nothing as they prepare for a busy summer of their own. Darren Ferguson’s side fell short in the League One play-offs in shocking fashion and will be determined to leave the historic collapse against Sheffield Wednesday behind them.

A shrewd swoop…

With Crichlow heading for free agency, he looks as though he could be the perfect signing for Posh.

Ferguson is facing a bid rebuild and while money will be raised from player sales, bringing in players on the cheap will not be frowned upon, especially when they’re as good as Crichlow. He looked a level above during his time with Bradford and the surprise over his Huddersfield release goes to show just how highly he’s rated.

He’s played Championship football before and has gained experience on loan in League One and League Two. The time has come for him to settle at a permanent home though and at Peterborough United, he could really kick on and maximise his potential.