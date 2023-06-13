Peterborough United agree deal to sign departing Grimsby Town ace

Peterborough United are close to bringing in the right-back as they prepare for another year in League One after losing in the play-offs semi-finals last season to eventual winners Sheffield Wednesday.

Emmanuel, who is 25-years-old, is available this summer with his deal at Blundell Park officially expiring at the end of the month.

He joined Grimsby back in January and was a hit with Paul Hurst’s side in League Two, making 18 appearances in all competitions.

Peterborough United eyeing new addition

Peterborough could see the Londoner as someone to bolster their defensive department as they aim for another promotion push. Darren Ferguson is sticking around for the next campaign and will be eager to add more signings into his ranks to ensure they are ready.

Emmanuel has experience of playing in the third tier and won the title with Hull City back in 2020 under Grant McCann.

He started out at West Ham in the academy before linking up with Ipswich Town. The defender then went on to make 29 appearances for the Tractor Boys, as well as having loan spells at Crawley Town, Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town to gain experience, before having a one-year permanent stint at Bolton Wanderers.

The Tigers landed him after being relegated from the Championship and he was a key player for the East Yorkshire outfit as they bounced back at the first time of asking. If he can recapture the form he had during his first 12 months at the MKM Stadium, he could prove to be a shrewd addition for the Posh if they can get a deal over the line.