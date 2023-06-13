Opinion: Birmingham City should consider reviving interest in 24-year-old after big development

Birmingham City need to be in the market for a new striker this summer with their attacking options looking pretty depleted.

Troy Deeney is leaving when his deal expires and doubt surrounds the future of Sam Cosgrove. Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz are the only other two strikers and they’re 31 and 34 respectively, so a new long-term option up top wouldn’t go amiss.

One player previously linked who came close to joining the club is Josh Maja and while the mere mention of his name will drag up bad memories of last summer’s collapsed deal, the Blues must consider reviving their pursuit soon…

A deal to be done

Late last summer, Maja opted to extend his stay at Bordeaux with the agreement that he could leave for nothing if they failed to win promotion back to Ligue 1.

Josh Maja’s move to Birmingham has just collapsed. He decided to stay at Bordeaux for one more season and sign new two-year deal with 50% wage deferral which will be paid to him in June. 🚨🔵 #DeadlineDay New deal includes option to leave for free if team will not be promoted. pic.twitter.com/5kMDJJui4B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

The Ligue 2 season is now done and in shock circumstances, Bordeaux will not be going up. It means Maja is free to leave for nothing and that has to pique the interests of Birmingham City again.

Maja managed 17 goals and six assists in 40 games for Bordeaux in the 2022/23 campaign and previously impressed on these shores with Sunderland. He managed 17 goals in 49 outings for the Black Cats and although his previous Championship stints weren’t prolific, Maja has been a success in France and could find form in the second-tier if given a chance.

At 24, he’d be a much-needed younger addition to Birmingham City’s frontline and there will be few strikers on the market this summer who can be signed for nothing after netting 17 goals. Even after the disappointment of last summer’s collapsed deal, this is a move John Eustace and co should definitely be considering.

If the Blues opt against going back in for Maja, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up at a Championship rival. He could be a great signing this summer and City would be wise not to let this opportunity slip.