Norwich City now eyeing fourth free signing of the summer for player who scored eight goals in the Championship last season

Norwich City have joined the race to sign Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene, reports The Star.

Ogbene, 26, is set to become a free agent at the end of this month. Rotherham United have offered him a deal to stay but as of yet, he’s yet to sign it, and interest in his services is quickly growing ahead of the summer.

Previous reports have linked all three of the promoted League One sides in Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, and Sheffield Wednesday, with play-off winners Luton Town also said to be keen.

But The Star has now revealed that Norwich City are also interested in a move for the Republic of Ireland international, who scored eight goal and assisted four more in 39 Championship outings for the Millers last time round.

The Canaries have already brought in three free agents since the end of last season, including Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy, and Jack Stacey, with David Wagner looking to quickly put his own stamp on the side after a disappointing 13th place finish last time round.