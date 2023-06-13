Norwich City identify Newcastle United fringe man as summer transfer target

Norwich City have identified Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser as a transfer target for this summer, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

Norwich City have an important summer ahead of them. New signings are needed if they’re to compete at the top end of this strong Championship table and hopefully, they can get some business done pretty early on.

Targets will be in mind at Carrow Road and the Eastern Daily Press has reported that Scottish winger Fraser is among those being eyed by the Canaries.

Fraser is surplus to requirements at Newcastle United and it seems highly likely that he’ll leave the Magpies this summer. His situation looks to be of interest to Norwich City as they weigh up their options for the ever-nearing transfer window.

The 29-year-old played only eight times for Newcastle in the 2022/23 season. His last outing came for the club’s U21s against Norwich in the PL2, scoring once and providing an assist in a 4-3 win for the young Magpies.

Plenty to offer still?

Fraser was previously an influential figure in the Premier League. He managed eight goals and 15 assists in the 2018/19 campaign with Bournemouth and his pace and creativity can make him a threat on the left or right-hand side.

He hasn’t been able to reach those heights since and having fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle, a drop down to the Championship could be his best option. He should find regular game time in the second-tier and if he can stay fit, Fraser could be a real force for Norwich City.

It remains to be seen if they firm up their interest but Newcastle won’t make it hard to strike a deal this summer. Norwich City could be a good option for Fraser but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they face competition for his signature.