New striker, key man retained and more: Is this QPR’s ideal summer transfer window?

QPR’s summer transfer window has already gotten underway, with Rob Dickie having been sold to Bristol City.

QPR take a loss on the man signed from Oxford United in 2020. Another name who’s been linked with a summer sale of late is Lyndon Dykes, with Millwall said to be eyeing up the Scot, whilst Ilias Chair has been linked with Leicester City.

After a dire 2022/23 season, followed up by some confidence-draining comments from manager Gareth Ainsworth regarding the quality of next season’s Championship roster, QPR fans really don’t seem to be expecting much from their side this summer, or next season.

But there’s still enough time for the R’s to enjoy a strong summer transfer window and give themselves a chance of Championship survival next time round – that’s the level of expectation for the club right now.

And one name linked with a potential move to West London, and a potential reunion with Ainsworth is departing Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing. He scored nine goals and assisted six more in 44 League One appearances for Wycombe Wanderers last season and QPR are said to be weighing up a move for the free agent.

QPR are said to be eyeing another free agent in Sean Clare. He was a surprise inclusion in Charlton Athletic’s released list last month, despite the versatile right-back featuring 40 times in League One last time round and proving himself to be one of the more consistent performers in the Addicks side.

Both Clare and Wing would be shrewd captures, with free and loan signings perhaps all that’s available to QPR this summer – unless of course they can offload the likes of Dykes and Seny Dieng in this summer’s transfer window.

Dieng has growing interest from French outfit Reims and given that his contract is out in 2024, a sale this summer seems likely. Chair though is contracted for a while longer and QPR should perhaps do all they can to keep him at the club for next season, as he remains the club’s most potent attacking threat.

Replacing last season’s loan players is another task for Ainsworth this summer. Ethan Laird enjoyed a good first half of the season and whilst Osman Kakay is a suitable replacement, cover is needed, i.e. Clare. Tim Iroegbunam was a good option in midfield and Jamal Lowe, whilst poor, added depth and versatility to the front-line.

Dieng will of course need replacing if he’s sold. Dickie also needs replacing with Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne being the only central options as things stand, and Dykes will need replacing too because if he leaves, Chris Martin becomes the only no.9 on the books.

So right now, things are looking pretty perilous for QPR. If the season started tomorrow they would finish rock bottom of the table. Ainsworth and co have time to bring in some much-needed bodies this summer, though whether they can bring in enough quality to beat the drop next time round remains to be seen.