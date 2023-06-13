Millwall to cast eyes over 21-year-old during pre-season before making transfer decision

Millwall defender Alex Mitchell will be given a chance to show what he can do over pre-season, as per a report by the South London Press.

Millwall plan to keep hold of the centre-back before deciding what next steps to take with him ahead of next season.

Mitchell, who is 21-years-old, is still contracted at The Den for the next campaign following his return from a loan at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

The Lions’ boss Gary Rowett has provided this update on his situation, as per the South London Press: “The question is always the same, can Alex come back in pre-season and show his development and that he’s closer to being involved with us regularly? If he is, then absolutely fantastic and he can challenge for a place in our team.

“If he’s not then we have to decide what the next steps are. But he has taken himself out of his comfort zone and proved himself. We’ve watched all his games and clips. He comes back with a chance to fight for a place in our team and squad.”

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Millwall yet to make decision

Millwall may see Mitchell as someone who is capable of breaking into their first-team next term. He can certainly provide competition and depth to their defensive department, but whether or not he is ready to be in the starting XI remains to be seen.

He has been on the books of the London club for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy. The youngster has been a regular at various youth levels so far and penned a long-term deal back in 2021.

The Lions loaned him out for the first time in the 2020/21 season when non-league Bromley came calling and he played 10 times for the National League outfit. Leyton Orient then swooped for him after that and he went on to feature in 30 games in all competitions for the O’s.

Mitchell linked up with St Johnstone in July last year and ended up making 29 appearances in all competitions to help boost his development. He also won their Young Player of the Year award last month.

Millwall will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs with another push for the top six next time around.