Liverpool man heading to Preston North End to finalise move after Klopp green light

Preston North End have agreed a deal to sign the 19-year-old right-back on loan for the upcoming 2023/24 season, according to Football Insider, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp having given the green light to the move.

Ramsay was signed by Liverpool from Aberdeen in 2022 but he’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the club, with a knee injury hampering his first season at the club and limiting him to just two appearances in cup competitions.

But the Scottish U21 international looks set to gain first-team experience on loan at Preston North End next season – the Lilywhites finished in 12th place of the Championship table after a poor finish to the campaign saw them miss out on a spot in the top six.

Manager Ryan Lowe made good use of the loan market last season, with Manchester United right-back Alvaro Fernandez having performed well on loan last time round.

Ramsay though is set to replace Fernandez’s presence at right-back. Football Insider say that the Scot is ‘set to head to Preston’ to finalise his loan move.

Ramsay to Preston

With Fernandez leaving, Ramsay will likely be Preston’s first-choice right-back next season. And it’ll be a great chance for him to really start progressing and gaining some experience, after a tough first season at Anfield.

He’s certainly a player with potential, viewed by Liverpool as a long-term successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right, so that’s the type of player that Preston fans can expect to see next season.

It looks like a good start to the summer transfer window for Preston, but much more is needed if they’re to challenge for the top six again next season.