Leicester City and Swansea City battling for 44-year-old boss

Leicester City and Swansea City have both approached Belgian boss Carl Hoefkens, according to reporter Sacha Tavolieri.

Leicester City and Swansea City both still have managers but it seems that change is on the horizon for the duo. The Foxes have Dean Smith on charge on an interim basis but a fresh appointment looks to be on the cards, while the Swans look set to lose Russell Martin to Southampton.

Plenty of managers have been linked with both posts over recent weeks and now, it seems the Championship pair could be set to do battle over 44-year-old coach Hoefkens.

As per reporter Tavolieri, Swansea are now competing with City for the out-of-work Belgian. Both clubs are said to have made concrete approaches for the ex-Club Brugge boss and a decision on his future will be made soon.

Hoefkens previously spent time playing in England with Stoke City and West Brom from 2005 to 2009 and held his first senior management post with Club Brugge last year.

Coming to the Championship?

Hoefkens has been out of work since December 2022 and his exit from Club Brugge was a surprise one. He took the club to the Champions League’s last 16 and had a points-per-game of 1.89 during his tenure, a respectable total in his first senior role.

At 44, Hoefkens is still in the early stages of his managerial career and a move back to England could be a good next step for him to make in his coaching career.

The Leicester City or Swansea City jobs could prove attractive prospects for the out-of-work boss too. City are determined to rebuild and get back up to the Premier League and while the Swansea job could certainly present difficulties, impressing there like Martin has could be great for Hoefkens’ career prospects moving forward.