Leeds United’s potential Orta replacement leaves current club, but notice period casts air of uncertainty over move

Webber is leaving Norwich City after a six-year spell as sporting director. Norwich City confirmed the news online this afternoon, revealing that Webber had actually handed in his notice at the start of the year.

Recent reports have revealed that Webber is being eyed up by Leeds United as a potential replacement for former director of football Victor Orta, but The Athletic say that Webber is serving a notice period at Norwich City until March 2024.

Trusted Leeds reporter Phil Hay has confirmed that Webber has been ‘spoken about’ at Leeds as they search for a new director of football, though Webber’s notice period at Carrow Road has seemingly cast an air of uncertainty over his proposed move to Elland Road.

Norwich City reporter Connor Southwell though says he’d be surprised if Webber remains at Norwich for the duration of his notice period, so what this means for Webber’s potential move to Leeds remains to be seen.

Webber to Leeds?

This notice period is a strange one. It’s not always the case with directors of football, sporting directors and so on, but it shows a degree of respect on Webber’s part.

For Leeds though, Webber now just seems like an option for Leeds, rather than a leading candidate to replace Orta.

Leeds will no doubt want someone in place soon, to accompany their managerial appointment which could be made this week – Daniel Farke is a leading candidate and he worked closely with Webber during their years at Norwich City.

What comes next for Webber remains to be seen. It doesn’t look like a potential move to Leeds is very close now given this emerging news about his notice period, but if Norwich can find a replacement soon then it could free up Webber for his next move.