Leeds United star comments on future as transfer links circulate

Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League after a second season of fighting against relegation. This time it was a fight they couldn’t dodge.

With relegation from such a prestigious division comes the inevitable clear out and exodus of players as clubs look to trim their cloth accordingly.

That is no different at Elland Road where decisions are already being made – the Whites released their retained list yesterday.

Rumours are circulating, and noise is being made, that one player looking to move away from LS11 is Spanish international striker Rodrigo Moreno. The recently recalled international has been linked to Real Madrid.

In a dismal season for the Whites, Rodrigo was one player who shone brightly. In his 31 Premier League appearances the Spaniard topped the scoring charts at the club with 13 goals and one assist.

With rumours circulating of his leaving, Rodrigo has spoken on Radio MARCA with a statement that should give Leeds United fans some hope.

As per respected journalist Adam Pope’s Twitter, Rodrigo has admitted that doesn’t ‘know what’s going to happen’ and that he is contracted to ‘Leeds and that has to be respected’.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Thoughts…

Whilst it may only be a crumb of comfort for Leeds United fans, it is refreshing to hear a player speak with such forthrightness. It is encouraging to hear a player speak his mind like this.

Indeed, the 32-year-old striker should be one of the players that the Whites go all guns blazing to try and convince to stay. Able to score well in the Premier League, he’d surely be able to up his levels in the Championship.

Alongside Patrick Bamford, or just behind him as a second striker, Rodrigo might just be the man to fire Leeds United back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.