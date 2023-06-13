Leeds United now in talks to hire Championship figure as Orta replacement, he’s a Leeds fan too

Leeds United are in need of new director of football after Victor Orta’s departure towards the end of last season. Webber was reported to be an early candidate to replace Orta at Elland Road and now Football Insider say that the Whites are in talks to bring in the 39-year-old.

Webber has previously held scouting and recruitment roles with the likes of Liverpool, QPR and Wolves, whilst also being the former director of football at Huddersfield Town, before landing the sporting director job at Carrow Road in 2017.

He’s helped to oversee two promotions from the Championship with the Canaries, signing some talented players along the way and helping Norwich to claim some hefty transfer fees from player sales.

But it looks like he could be about to switch allegiances ahead of the 2023/23 season, with Football Insider also adding that Webber is a Leeds United fan.

Webber to Leeds

Webber would certainly bring a degree of experience to Elland Road – and Championship experience too. A lot of Leeds’ transfer business in the Premier League was poor and whilst Webber and Norwich City have made some poor signings of their own over the past few years, their recruitment has arguably got better with names like Gabriel Sara poached from South America.

And Webber knows what it takes to get out of this division. Leeds have a lot going on right now with an Orta replacement needed, a new manager, and plenty of player transfers to oversee, but bringing in Webber early could help to streamline all of the club’s summer transfer business ahead of the window opening tomorrow.

Leeds need to be busy if they’re to challenge for an immediate return to the top flight.