Leeds United man coveted by at least four PL sides as Manchester United interest is confirmed

Tyler Adams looks set to leave Leeds United this summer, with Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United among the teams interested.

An emerging report from TEAMtalk has confirmed that Adams, 24, has told Leeds United that he wants to be playing in the Premier League next season, and that he is ‘aware of the growing interest in his services’.

Recent reports have revealed that Nottingham Forest are keen on the American with Leeds apparently wanting £40million for him should they choose to sell this summer.

Now though, TEAMtalk have confirmed that Manchester United ‘have checked on’ Adams ahead of the summer transfer window – which officially opens tomorrow – whilst also revealing that Liverpool ‘could soon join the race’ for the Leeds man.

The same report also says that Adams is on Newcastle United’s transfer radar and that the Magpies have been keen on Adams since before he joined Leeds.

Leeds United signed Adams from RB Leipzig last summer in a £20million deal. He went on to feature 24 times in the Premier League last time round, and he impressed despite his side’s eventual relegation to the Championship.