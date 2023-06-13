Latest Southampton news: Three new names on Saints’ radar, Martin announcement expected + more

It’s been a busy few days for Southampton, but there looks to be a light at the end of the tunnel for incoming boss Russell Martin.

It’s been a testing few weeks for Southampton, Swansea City, and the man in the middle – Martin. But The Sun reported over the weekend that Martin is set to become the new Saints boss this week when the Premier League AGM will officially confirm Southampton’s relegation.

And in the same report from The Sun, it was claimed that Martin could look to bring Swans midfield duo Jay Fulton and Matt Grimes to St Mary’s this summer – two of many potential signings that could be heading to Southampton in this summer’s transfer window.

Martin looks set to be a busy man in the transfer window which officially opens for business tomorrow, but there looks set to be a number of player exits from Southampton, with the main one being James Ward-Prowse.

The midfield maestro is being linked with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, and West Ham, but Daily Mail say that Liverpool are currently put off by Southampton’s apparent £50million asking price, with the Reds only willing to pay half of that.

Che Adams is another being linked with a move away of late. Burnley are said to be keen on the striker, but a potential replacement is already being reported in Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass. A report from The Star this morning revealed that the Saints are eyeing up the striker.

Saints mam Kazeem Olaigbe meanwhile is reportedly closing in on a move to Standard Liege.

A busy summer lies ahead for Southampton. Martin’s appointment seems imminent now and once announced, the Saints can really press on with their summer transfer plans.