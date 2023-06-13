Latest Norwich City news: Two new names on Canaries’ radar, Farke linked with Championship return + more

It’s been a busy 48 hours or so for Norwich City, who’ve been involved in some interesting headlines.

And most of them are positive. After a strong start to the summer transfer window for David Wagner’s side, who’ve signed all of Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey, and Ashley Barnes on free transfers, the Canaries are now being linked with Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene.

The Republic of Ireland international is also set to become a free agent at the end of this month and has interest from a growing number of Championship sides, though the latest reports suggest that Norwich City have now taken an interest in signing the 26-year-old attacker.

Another exciting name said to be on the Canaries’ wish list is Ryan Fraser. Eastern Daily Press revealed earlier today that the Newcastle United man is a target for Norwich ahead of the summer transfer window officially opening tomorrow, with Fraser looking like surplus to requirements at St James’ Park.

Elsewhere, Norwich confirmed earlier today that Stuart Webber has officially resigned as sporting director. A club statement revealed that Webber had actually told the club of his intentions to leave earlier this year – he’s now being strongly linked with the director of football position at Leeds United.

Lastly, Norwich City are said to have remained keen on signing Motherwell right-back Max Johnston ahead of the summer, whilst former Canaries boss Daniel Farke is being strongly linked with the vacant Leeds United job.

For Norwich City then, this summer looks set to bring about a lot of necessary change for the club after their disappointing 13th place finish in the Championship last time round, but plenty of signings are needed for Norwich City to become promotion contenders next season.