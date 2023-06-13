Hull City hopeful of beating Middlesbrough to sign Premier League goalkeeper

Hull City remain hopeful of winning the race to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow this summer, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City had the experienced stopper on loan for the second-half of last season and are keen to land him on a permanent deal in the upcoming transfer window.

Darlow, who is 32-year-old, still has a year left on his contract at Newcastle but has fallen down the pecking order of the Premier League.

The Tigers will have to see off competition from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough if they are to acquire the Northampton-born man, as per reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Hull City hopeful of reunion

Bringing Darlow back would be a huge boost for Hull as they prepare for their first full campaign under Liam Rosenior. He impressed during his loan stint last term and already knows how the team likes to play.

The Tigers currently have Matt Ingram and Timothee Lo-Tutala as their goalkeeping options and need to bring in another one over the next couple of months.

Darlow fits the bill and has a big decision to make on where he wants to go next. Newcastle signed him back in 2014 after he caught their eye playing for Nottingham Forest and he has been on the books of the North East outfit ever since.

He has made exactly 100 appearances for the Toon Army so far in his career and helped them gain promotion from the second tier back in 2017 under their former boss Rafa Benitez. The stopper has since been in and out of the team over recent campaigns and now finds himself behind the likes of Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka meaning an exit to the Football League seems increasingly likely.