Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown tipped for shock return to Celtic as Brendan Rodgers links intensify

Celtic held preliminary talks with Brendan Rodgers over the weekend, and The Scottish Sun say that Rodgers could reunite with former Celtic skipper Scott Brown should he return as manager.

Brown, 37, is best known in football for his time at Celtic. The midfielder spent 14 years as a player there, making more than 600 total appearances and winning 10 league titles – most of which as captain.

Last summer he became the manager of League One side Fleetwood Town. He’s since overseen 57 games in charge of the English Football League side, winning 19 of them and claiming a commendable 13th place finish in his first season in management.

But The Scottish Sun are saying that Brown could be tempted into taking the no.2 job at Celtic should Rodgers return. Rodgers is being heavily linked with a return to the club where he spent three years in charge between 2016 and 2019, winning seven domestic titles in the process.

The Scottish Sun’s report says that Brown ‘would be bang in the frame’ to become Rodgers’ no.2, and that the Fleetwood boss ‘remains in constant contact with Rodgers’.

Brown to Celtic?

It would certainly be an emotional and surprising return for Brown who’s only just completed his first year in management. And whilst an eventual return to Celtic looks likely for the former midfielder, he may feel that he has unfinished business with Fleetwood Town who held their own in League One last season.

It’s a tricky one to predict, but the attraction for Brown could be obvious, and being Rodgers’ no.2 could be the route that eventually sees his become a future Celtic boss himself.

This one could quickly heat up with Celtic’s pursuit of Rodgers intensifying, but for Fleetwood Town it could be a nervy few weeks ahead.