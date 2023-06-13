Bristol City agree free transfer swoop for Premier League defender

Bristol City stand in good stead coming into the summer transfer window and it will be hoped that they can really kick on in the 2023/24 campaign. Manager Nigel Pearson looks to have the strong backing of both the board and supporters and after some promising signs last season, a productive window could thrust them up the table.

Business has started early, bringing in Ross McCrorie and Rob Dickie on permanent deals. It was also reported that talks were ongoing to sign young defender Roberts ahead of his Brighton exit too.

Now, a new report from Football Insider has said an agreement has been reached over Roberts’ signature.

The Robins have moved quickly to beat other sides to the 21-year-old and now look set to bring him in on a free transfer.

Roberts’ proposed move comes off the back of a season on loan with Derby County. He made 37 League One appearances for the Rams, playing anywhere on the left-hand side of defence.

More business done

It’s exciting to see Bristol City being so active on the transfer front, especially given that the window doesn’t officially open until tomorrow (Wednesday). Roberts’ proposed arrival marks another impressive defensive addition for the Robins and he could prove to be a really useful asset for the club.

He can play as a left-back, wing-back or left-sided centre-back, offering Pearson some serious versatility at the back.

Not only that but at 21, Roberts has a really bright future ahead of him. He could have a good resale value in the future and as a free transfer signing, they’re sure to turn a profit. The departing Brighton starlet developed well during his time with Derby and could definitely reap the benefits of a move to Ashton Gate.