Barnsley, Stockport County and Cambridge United want Premier League striker

The Football League trio are all reportedly in the hunt to land the 21-year-old on a permanent basis this summer.

Pressley, who is a former Scotland youth international, is open to leaving the Gtech Community Stadium in search of regular first-team football next season.

Football Insider‘s report also claims Sutton United, Wycombe Wanderers and Cheltenham Town are also interested in landing him.

Barnsley, Stockport County and Cambridge United in transfer battle

Barnsley will be looking to mount another promotion push from League One after losing in the play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley last month. The Tykes may see Pressley as a useful long-term option up top at Oakwell.

Stockport are an ambitious club and will be looking to claw themselves out of League Two under Dave Challinor. The Hatters finished 4th last term and could offer the Edinburgh-born man the prospect of more game time. However, they will have to see off competition from teams in the division above, including Mark Bonner’s Cambridge.

Pressley was on the books of local side Hearts as a youngster before Aston Villa landed him in 2013. He then switched to Brentford in 2020 after seven years at Villa Park and has been with the Bees since then.

The forward, who stands at 6ft 4inc, has played three times for Thomas Frank’s side and has found it tough to break into their senior team due to the players they have in his position. As a result, he has been loaned out to AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley over recent years to get some experience under his belt.