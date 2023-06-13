Barnsley remain in talks with free agent but reporter says one other club are also in discussions

Barnsley remain in talks to sign released Luton Town goalkeeper Harry Isted, but the Tykes face competition from one other club.

Isted joined Barnsley on loan from Luton Town in the January transfer window and went on to feature 22 times in League One fixtures, keeping Bradley Collins out of the XI after the Australian’s injury, and playing for Barnsley in their play-off fixtures.

The shot-stopper has since been released by Luton Town following their promotion to the Premier League. Barnsley are said to be keen on re-signing the Englishman ahead of next season and BBC Sheffield reporter Rob Staton has now revealed that the Tykes remain in talks with the player, but that another, unnamed club are also in talks.

Staton adds that Barnsley hope a conclusion is reached in the coming days.

Latest on GK Harry Isted. #BarnsleyFC and one other club still in talks. Hope is a conclusion could come in coming days. — Rob Staton (@robstaton) June 13, 2023

Isted to Barnsley

Isted certainly has reason to join Barnsley. He arguably enjoyed the best form of his career with the Tykes and he’ll know that manager Michael Duff has faith in him, so game time could be a regular thing for him at Barnsley next time round.

But Isted looks like he has options after his impressive spell at Oakwell, which is no surprise. On a free transfer, he’d be a good signing for a lot of League One sides and potentially for a number of Championship sides, so it looks like Barnsley have a nervy couple of days ahead in the race for Isted.

If Barnsley can bring him in though, it would be a great start to their summer transfer plans, with the transfer window officially set to open tomorrow.