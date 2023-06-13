Aston Villa set to sign West Brom midfielder in £1m deal

West Brom prodigy Jamaldeen Jimoh is set to join Aston Villa in a deal worth £1m, Birmingham Live has said.

West Brom’s youth academy has produced a whole host of top talents over the years and while youngsters like Reyes Cleary remain on the books at The Hawthorns, some have been snatched by clubs higher up the leagues over the years.

Now, it seems another top youngster is set to head for pastures new.

Birmingham Live reports that young midfielder Jamaldeen Jimoh is set to join Aston Villa this summer. A deal has been agreed between the Baggies and the Villains and he will head to Villa Park after also being tracked by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

As part of the deal, West Brom will not only receive £1m but they will land 10% of any fee Villa receive for Jimoh in the years to come. Spurs weren’t willing to match the package and as a result, they’ll miss out on his signature.

Another starlet lost

The sales of promising youngsters like Jimoh does have pros and cons. Obviously, the aim of academies is to develop starlets and give them the best chance of going on to go as far as possible in their careers and a seven-figure move to a Premier League club certainly has Jimoh on the path to do that.

However, at the same time, West Brom do lose a good few young players to Villa. Birmingham Live’s report lists Tim Irogbuenam, Finn Azaz and more as some to have made the same move.

Hopefully as time goes on, more young players can see themselves making the steps they want make in West Brom colours rather than feeling the need to move on to take themselves to the next level. Until then though, few will frown upon talents as bright as Jimoh for moving and it will be hoped he can embark on a fruitful senior career in the years to come.