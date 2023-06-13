Aberdeen agree deal to sign Reading transfer target

Aberdeen have agreed a deal with Liverpool for reported Reading target Leighton Clarkson, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 13.06.23, 08:19).

Reading are believed to keen on signing the youngster this summer along with some unnamed Championship teams, as per the Daily Record, and it has been reported that he will take his time before deciding his next move.

Clarkson, who is 21-years-old, has a big decision to make with it looking increasingly likely that his future lies away from Anfield.

He spent the past campaign on loan at Aberdeen and made 38 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six goals, and the Dons are now looking to lure him back up to Scotland.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Reading face competition

Reading will ultimately have to look elsewhere for additions if Clarkson decides to move back to Pittodrie which would be a blow. The England youth international fits the bill for the Royals as he is young, has the potential to develop and would inject more quality into their midfield department.

The Blackburn-born man has been on the books of Liverpool for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League giants. He has been a regular for the Reds at various youth levels and has played three times for their first-team under Jurgen Klopp.

Clarkson gained experience out on loan for the first time when Blackburn Rovers came calling in 2021 before he was given the green light to head up to the Scottish Premiership last summer.

Reading are preparing for life in League One following their relegation from the second tier and will have to wait and see regarding this transfer target. The Royals will be aiming for an immediate promotion and are currently in the hunt for a new manager.