3 Lawrence Vigouroux replacements Leyton Orient should set sights on

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux is set to join Burnley, according to reporter Luke Edwards

Leyton Orient will now need to find a replacement between the sticks as they prepare for life in League One next season.

Former Liverpool man Vigouroux played a key role in the O’s promotion from League Two last term under Richie Wellens but now appears to be on his way to the Premier League. Here is a look at three targets they should pursue now…

Timothee Lo-Tutala, Hull City

Leyton Orient should try and persuade the former West Ham, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur to move back down to London on loan ahead of the next campaign. The 20-year-old, who joined Hull City on a free transfer last year, has been on the bench for the Tigers on a handful of occasions and is highly-rated by Liam Rosenior’s side.

He was given the green light to join Stevenage on a temporary basis earlier this year to get some experience under his belt and was a hit with the Hertfordshire outfit, helping them gain promotion from the fourth tier. Another exit could be on the horizon with him still down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium.

Luke Southwood, free agent

Reading have cut ties with the former England youth international and he will officially become a free agent at the end of the month. He will carefully be weighing up his next move and would be a shrewd addition by the O’s if they were also to land his signature.

Southwood spent last season on loan at Cheltenham Town and made the number one spot his own with the Robins. The stopper has experience of playing in League One which would come in handy for Wellens’ side.

Karl Hein, Arsenal

His chances of breaking into Arsenal’s starting XI in the Premier League are slim due to the abundance of top quality options that they already have in his position. The 21-year-old could do with leaving the Emirates Stadium to get some more senior game time and could be worth a look by Leyton Orient.

He has been with the Gunners since 2019 after they signed him from Nomme and he has since been a regular at various youth levels, as well as having a stint away at Reading last year. The youngster is also an Estonia international with 18 caps to his name.