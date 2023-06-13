3 James Wilson replacements Plymouth Argyle should consider

Plymouth Argyle have announced on their official club website that centre-back James Wilson will be leaving the club on a free transfer this summer.

Plymouth Argyle now have a vacancy to fill in defence as they gear up for life in the Championship following their promotion from League One.

The Pilgrims have had a quiet summer so far on the transfer front. Here is a look at three players who they could target to replace Wilson…

Matthew Pennington – Shrewsbury Town

Plymouth have been linked with a move for the former Premier League man recently, as per reporter Darren Witcoop on Twitter. Third tier pair Reading and Portsmouth have also been credited with an interest.

He was on the books at Everton from 2005 to 2021 and played nine times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells at Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Hull City. He then left Goodison Park joined his current club two years and has since impressed.

Joel Latibeaudiere – free

At the age of 23, he has the potential to grow and develop in the future meaning he would be a useful long-term addition. He is available as a free agent with Swansea City deciding not to extend his stay.

He has a big decision to make on who to join next as he weighs up his options. The defender, who can also play right-back if needed, rose up through the academy at Manchester City and had a loan spell at FC Twente as a youngster.

Harlee Dean – free

If Plymouth want an experienced replacement for Wilson then Dean could be their man. Like Latibeaudiere, he has also been released recently and is hunting for a new home after cutting ties with Birmingham City after six years in the Midlands.

The 31-year-old will no doubt be eager to play at the highest level he can still and would be a shrewd acquisition by Steven Schumacher’s side if they were able to land his signature. He has made 539 appearances in his career to date.