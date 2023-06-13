3 goalkeepers Grimsby Town must consider after big Max Crocombe development

Grimsby Town are going to need to sign a new goalkeeper or two before embarking on the 2023/24 League One campaign.

It had already been confirmed that Ollie Battersby wouldn’t be staying and now, Grimsby Town have announced that no.1 Max Crocombe will be leaving the club having turned down the offer of a new contract at Blundell Park.

As a result, there are no senior goalkeepers contracted to the club beyond the end of this month. At least two will need to come in so here we put forward three shot-stoppers who Paul Hurst should eye up as his new no.1…

Ryan Schofield – Huddersfield Town

Schofield has been let go by Huddersfield Town this summer and the 22-year-old could definitely benefit from joining a club where he will be the no.1. He played 35 times for the Terriers and has gained experience out on loan so looks ready to hold down a starting spot.

As a free agent-to-be, he’d be a cheap but long-term addition to Grimsby’s goalkeeping department.

Nathan Bishop – Manchester United

Another out of contract player who could have a bright future in the EFL is Manchester United man Bishop. The goalkeeper previously kept 16 clean sheets during a stint with Mansfield Town, proving he’s capable of impressing at the level.

If Manchester United don’t trigger the 12-month option in his deal, Bishop is another definitely worth keeping in mind.

Conor Hazard – Celtic

Last but not least is Northern Irish shot-stopper Hazard. The towering ‘keeper was a hotly touted prospect while breaking through with Celtic but after a string of loans, Hazard is now 25 and looks ready to find a permanent home.

He’s gained some good experience at a decent level before, managing 14 clean sheets in 39 games while on loan with HJK Helsinki in 2022. Again, if Hazard could find regular minutes, he could prove to be a really shrewd signing for the present and long-term.