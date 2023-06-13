3 Che Adams replacements Southampton should consider amid persisting transfer links

Southampton could see a string of departures this summer and Che Adams is among those said to be drawing interest from elsewhere.

The Scotland international has been linked with a Premier League return following the Saints’ relegation. Burnley are said to be admirers, as are Everton and fellow relegated side Leeds United.

Southampton look as though they need a new talisman even if Adams moves on so with that in mind, here are three strikers the club should have on their radar this summer…

Joel Piroe – Swansea City

Admittedly, Piroe looks to have outgrown the Championship now. He’s been a prolific scorer in both his seasons with Swansea City but the chance to join an upwardly mobile side like Southampton could be an intriguing prospect, not to mention that Russell Martin looks to be heading for St. Mary’s too.

They would probably have a tough task persuading him to stay in the second-tier but it’s given how well he has performed under Martin, he’s definitely an option worth exploring at the least.

Josh Maja – Bordeaux

Maja is available for nothing this summer after Bordeaux failed to win promotion and having netted 17 goals and provided six assists in the 2022/23 season, there might not be a better value for money striker on the market.

He’s developed well during his time in France and as a free agent, Maja could be a really shrewd addition to the Saints’ attacking ranks if they wish to add a new striker this summer.

Maurice Malone – FC Augsburg

A more left-field option, but one that could be worth considering nonetheless. Southampton should be looking to sign these promising young players before they draw top interest and Malone could fit that profile.

He managed an impressive 10 goals and 11 assists in 30 games last season, impressing on loan in Austria and displaying his well-rounded ability. He’d perhaps be one who would have to be blooded into the side rather than thrust straight into the action but the 22-year-old could be one to watch in the years to come.