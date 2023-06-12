Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United battling to sign departing League One man

Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United are both trying to sign Cambridge United defender Lloyd Jones, reports Alan Nixon.

Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United have both identified the soon-to-be free agent as a potential summer addition in preparation for next season in League One again.

Jones, who is 27-years-old, sees his current contract at Cambridge expire at the end of the month and he is due to become available for nothing in a matter of weeks.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the Posh and the Chairboys are both keen to snap him up for nothing to bolster their respective defensive ranks.

Wycombe and Peterborough in transfer battle

Wycombe finished 9th in the table last term and were eight points off the top six in the end. They are gearing up for Matt Bloomfield’s first full campaign at the helm and he will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad over the next couple of months after taking over from Gareth Ainsworth earlier this year.

Peterborough will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs last month with a few additions. Darren Ferguson is staying put at London Road and will recognise the need to bring in some reinforcements to liven the place up a bit.

Jones is an experienced operator in the Football League and has made 178 appearances in his career to date, scoring nine times from the back. The Liverpool academy graduate had loan spells away from Anfield as a youngster at Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool and Swindon Town as a youngster.

He then left Merseyside on a permanent basis in 2017 and had stints at Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Northampton Town before rocking up at Cambridge a couple of years ago.