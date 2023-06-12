‘The fact is…’ – Key Portsmouth figure issues update on 27-year-old with contract offer still on the table

Portsmouth chief Andy Cullen has said a contract offer is still on the table for Ronan Curtis as the end of his deal moves closer and closer.

Portsmouth’s Irish winger Curtis was among those offered new terms earlier this summer as Pompey bid to retain his services despite the fact he’s still recovering from a long-term knee injury.

In fact, Curtis isn’t expected to return until December but the club are keen to keep him onboard and help him through his rehabilitation. As it stands though, his deal is up at the end of this month, meaning he’ll be free to search for pastures new.

Now, with little said on the contract front since the offer, chief executive Cullen has provided an update on Curtis’ situation.

As quoted by The News, the Pompey chief confirmed that the deal is still on the table for the 27-year-old. He said:

“The fact is Ronan is out of contract this summer and won’t be fit until December.

“We have offered him a contract and will continue to look at it after his rehabilitation until such time as he decides to sign it – or join another club. The contract we have offered is now with Ronan’s agent and we’ll wait and see how that develops. I’m hoping it’s something Ronan will consider.

“From our perspective, we have a player we think very, very highly of who won’t be available until the end of the year and who is out of contract. We would like to support him and reward the player as and when he is able to return to football.

“In the meantime, there is a contract on the table, which is with the player and the agent to consider.”

Decision time

Curtis certainly has the support of those at Portsmouth when it comes to his recovery from this long-term injury. He could continue his rehabilitation in familiar surroundings by penning a new deal at Fratton Park but after five years on the books in Hampshire, you could understand if a change of scenery is in this thinking.

Pompey added the winger to their ranks five years ago and since then, he’s managed 57 goals and 42 assists in 226 games across all competitions. Curtis has had admirers from elsewhere before but in staying the course with Portsmouth, he’s remained a popular figure at the club and his time in Hampshire will be fondly remembered if he does opt to move on.

With a matter of weeks until the end of the month and Curtis’ contract expiry, fans will be eagerly awaiting any developments.