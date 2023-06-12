Sunderland keeping tabs on Premier League forward as club weigh up next move

Sunderland are keeping an eye on Ellis Simms’ situation as Everton weigh up their plans for the striker, according to The Northern Echo.

Sunderland had Everton man Simms on loan for the first half of the 2022/23 campaign and the striker proved a popular figure at the Stadium of Light. He managed seven goals and two assists in 17 outings for the Black Cats before being prematurely recalled in January.

Back with Everton he mainly played a supporting role but scored an important equaliser against Chelsea in March.

Question marks surround what could be next for the 22-year-old after Everton staved off the drop and now, The Northern Echo has provided an update.

They state that a new striker is a priority for Everton this summer and with Simms now in the final 12 months of his contract at Goodison Park, they will weigh up what is the next next step for the striker while Sunderland keep a watchful eye on developments.

A decision to be made

Simms’ stint with Sunderland showed he can be a prolific player at a senior level and having been tipped for a big future at Everton for a while now, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up having a part to play in Sean Dyche’s side.

However, if game time is to be limited, this summer could be the ideal time for him to move on. It would get Everton a fee and Simms would be free to find the regular action he deserves elsewhere.

Sunderland’s interest in his situation doesn’t come as a surprise given his previous spell on loan there. It wouldn’t be a surprise if there was other Championship admirers of the striker either, or maybe even clubs lower down the Premier League. For now though, the interested parties look as though they’ll have to wait patiently for Everton’s decision.