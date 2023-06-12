Stoke City keen to appoint key figure from relegated club

Stoke City are looking to appoint Reading’s head of scouting Jared Dublin as their new head of recruitment, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Stoke City have an important summer ahead both on and off the pitch. They need to strengthen the squad if they’re to push towards the top end of the division but after some significant exits in the hierarchy, new appointments are needed as well.

Now, for the key role as head of recruitment, it has been claimed that the Potters have set their sights on Reading figure Jared Dublin.

TEAMtalk is reporting that the Royals’ head of scouting is in Stoke’s sights. Dublin has only been with the relegated side since February but he holds a high reputation and after six years with Sheffield United prior to his Reading switch, Dublin could head back to the Championship again.

Advanced talks are taking place with Dublin so time will tell if the swoop can be wrapped up.

A key role to hold

It remains to be seen whether or not Stoke can get the appointment of Dublin sealed but if he was to come in as the new head of recruitment at the club, he’d immediately become an influential figure at the Bet365 Stadium.

The success of this summer’s transfer window is of the utmost importance and given just how competitive the Championship looks set to be in the new season, City will have their work cut out pushing towards the top end of the table.

There were bright moments for Neil and co and they made some good strides forward as time went on. However, it’s clear that new faces are needed and the sooner they can come in, the better. Getting the appointment of the new head of recruitment sorted early in the window could be key to their success.