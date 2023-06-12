Southampton set to lose winger to European club after successful EFL loan

Southampton winger Kazeem Olaigbe is set to join Belgian outfit Standard Liege, as per a report from Het Nieuwsblad.

Southampton man Olaigbe has been on the books at St. Mary’s since July 2019. He signed from RSC Anderlecht and has been a regular for the club’s B team since then.

The 2022/23 campaign saw him get his first taste of senior football, spending the first half of the season with Ross County before joining League Two side Harrogate Town in the winter. His spell with the Sulphurites was a successful one, chipping in with three goals and five assists in 19 outings as Simon Weaver’s side fended off relegation.

Now though, it seems Olaigbe is set to return to his native Belgium.

Het Nieuwsblad reports that the 20-year-old attacker is set to complete a move to Jupiler Pro League side Standard Liege. Olaigbe will join on a three-year basis though and extension option is also said to be included.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Heading for pastures new

Relegation often brings new opportunities for young players like Olaigbe. The glut of exits sometimes pushes them up the pecking order and gets them closer to a chance of a senior breakthrough and after Olaigbe’s successful loan at Harrogate, it might not have been a surprise if he was given a chance to impress with the Saints in pre-season.

However, it instead seems as though the promising attacker will head back to Belgium to take the next steps in his promising career.

Olaigbe can play on either wing or through the middle as a striker or attacking midfielder and notched 19 goals in 53 outings for the club’s B team. This move presents a new challenge for him and could accelerate his bid to become a regular at a senior level after impressing in youth football.