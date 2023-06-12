Sheffield Wednesday consider Arsenal prodigy as potential transfer target

Arsenal starlet Brooke Norton-Cuffy has been discussed as a potential target at Sheffield Wednesday, according to The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for a return to Championship football and Darren Moore will have his eyes on a whole host of potential additions. The transfer window officially opens on Wednesday and the hope will be that new recruits can arrive sooner rather than later to aid them as they gear up for the new season.

Rumours have been circulating over potential transfer targets and now, a new name has emerged from The Star.

They report that Arsenal starlet and recent Coventry City loan ace Norton-Cuffy is one name that has been discussed as a possible option by those at Hillsborough. Sheffield Wednesday haven’t made a formal approach over the 19-year-old as of yet, but it seems he’s in the thinking of the powers that be at the club.

Norton-Cuffy made 45 appearances over the 2022/23 season, linking up with Rotherham United for the first half of the campaign before switching to play-off finalists Coventry City in January.

Another Championship stint awaits?

Norton-Cuffy has made an eye-catching breakthrough over the last 18 months or so.

He joined Lincoln City on loan for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign and made a great impression in League One, ultimately leading to him jumping up a level in a new loan last season. The 19-year-old looks like he could go on to have a future with parent club Arsenal but for now, it seems as though his best chance of regular minutes is out on loan.

Sheffield Wednesday could be a good destination for Norton-Cuffy and interestingly, it perhaps suggests a midfield role could be the way forward for Liam Palmer. He’d been a mainstay at right wing-back or on the right of the back three but if Norton-Cuffy was to come in at wing-back, Palmer could perhaps move into this recent midfield position for good.