Rotherham United looking to snap up departing Middlesbrough man

Rotherham United are hoping to sign Grant Hall following his departure from Middlesbrough, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United had the defender on loan last season and he helped them secure their Championship status for another year.

Hall, who is 31-years-old, will officially become available as a free agent when his contract at Boro expires at the end of the month and he will be weighing up his options.

Matt Taylor has confirmed that he wants to land him on a permanent basis along with winger Tarique Fosu. He has told the Rotherham Advertiser: “Talks are ongoing. They are players we know and trust in terms of where their games are at. We are working hard to get the right people through the door.”

Rotherham reunion on the cards

Landing Hall on a free transfer would be a shrewd bit of business by Rotherham. He already knows the club, the players, how they operate and has bags of experience at second tier level which is always useful.

The Brighton-born man linked up with the Yorkshire outfit last summer and ended up making 21 appearances in all competitions, 20 of which came in the league. He was allowed to leave Boro after falling down the pecking order and his three years on the books there didn’t work out for him.

Tottenham Hotspur signed Hall as a youngster from Brighton and Hove Albion back in 2012 and he spent three campaigns with the Premier League side, most of which he spent out on loan at Swindon Town, Birmingham City and Blackpool to gain experience.

A permanent stint at QPR then followed on before he moved to Middlesbrough. He has played only 28 times since his switch to the Riverside Stadium and Rotherham are now open to landing him after his loan.