Released Blackburn Rovers man has Championship options, Rotherham United previously linked

Released Blackburn Rovers man Daniel Ayala has Championship suitors, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

Ayala, 32, was let go by Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season, following a tough three-year spell at the club. He joined in 2020 after an impressive seven-year stay at Middlesbrough where he helped guide the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

But his spell at Ewood Park was less successful. Injury hampered his time at the club, limiting him to just 56 Championship appearances in three seasons, with 25 of those coming last season. Fans often agreed that, when fit, Ayala is a top Championship player, and it looks like teams in the second tier are ready to take a chance on him.

Lancashire Telegraph say that Ayala is weighing up his next move after becoming a free agent, and that ‘the option of a stay in the Championship is understood to be available to him’. Last month, Rotherham United were credited with an interest in Ayala with the Millers on the lookout for centre-back signings this summer.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

What next for Ayala?

It’s no surprise that Ayala has Championship options. He’s one of the best centre-backs at Championship level when fit, and last season he managed to play more league games than he had in his previous two seasons at Blackburn.

At 32 yeas old as well, there’s still plenty of time for Ayala to reignite his career, but he just needs to find fitness this summer and prove to the buying club that he can put in some graft next season.

He’d bring bags of quality to a Rotherham side that look likely to struggle again next season, and on a free transfer it would be a very shrewd signing for the Millers.

The summer transfer window opens on Wednesday.