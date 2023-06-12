‘Progressing well’ – Journalist shares James Maddison latest as Newcastle United and Spurs race to sign Leicester City star

Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison this summer.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are in a two-horse race to sign the 26-year-old following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League last month.

Sky Sports though say that the Magpies are currently leading the race for his signature, despite reports at the end of last week claiming that Spurs had opened talks to sign Maddison, who Leicester apparently value at around £60million.

And now, journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that talks between Newcastle United and Leicester City regarding a deal for Maddison are moving forward, and that the Magpies keen to strengthen in the summer ahead of their return to European football next season.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT:

“The talks between Newcastle and Leicester over James Maddison are progressing well, even if not at a great pace. I’m told Newcastle want to strengthen every role of their squad after the qualification for next season’s Champions League and they are working on multiple deals.”

Maddison scored 10 goals and assisted nine more in 30 Premier League outings last season. The former Coventry City and Norwich City man has made 163 total appearances in the top flight, scoring 43 and assisting 32.

Maddison on the move

What Maddison’s next club will be remains to be seen. But it certainly seems to be one of Newcastle or Spurs, unless a club comes in with a late bid.

And the longer that negotiations go on with one club, the more likely it could be that another team could swoop in, place an offer and snap up Maddison.

But for now it seems like Newcastle are steadily closing in on Maddison and a move to St James’ Park would be a great one for the Leicester favourite.

He’s proved himself to be a very competent Premier League player over the past few seasons and the Foxes will certainly need to replace his creativity, with the likes of Youri Tielemans having already left, and Harvey Barnes looking likely to go as well.