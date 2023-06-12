Preston North End eyeing Liverpool raid for Calvin Ramsey’s teammate, report claims

Clark, 18, spent the bulk of his youth in the Newcastle United academy, before joining up with Liverpool in 2021. He’s since gone on to make one Premier League appearance for the Reds and he’s also become a regular with England’s U18 side.

But he could be about to get his first real taste of first-team football next season, with Football League World claiming that Preston North End are interested in a loan deal for the midfielder next season.

It comes as Ryan Lowe’s side close in on the loan signing fellow Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsey ahead of the summer transfer window opening this week.

Preston made good use of the loan market last season with names like Manchester United’s Alvaro Fernandez and Everton’s Tom Cannon among those impressing.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Clark to Preston

Preston are becoming a very attractive club for Premier League sides to send their younger players. Fernandez and Cannon really prevailed in Lowe’s Preston side last time round, getting plenty of game time and doing plenty of progressing.

So expect the Lilywhites to be active in the loan market next season. In time though, Lowe and Preston will need to move away from the loan market.

They signed Freddie Woodman last season and that’s a good example of what they need more of. But signigns of that calibre come very rarely and so Preston need to move fast this summer if they want to get the best deals for the best players available to them.

The summer transfer window officially opens for business on Wednesday and expect to see a fair few names arriving at Deepdale this summer, as Lowe looks to guide the club to a long-awaited play-off finish.