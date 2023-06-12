Portsmouth pushing to seal deal for released goalkeeper

Portsmouth are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer after Matt Macey’s loan came to an end. Josh Griffiths was the no.1 in the first half of the season before being recalled by West Brom and following a spell in between the sticks for youngster Josh Oluwayemi, Macey came in and held onto the starting spot.

Rumours have circulated over a possible return for Macey given his spot in the pecking order but out of contract Burnley man Norris has also been linked as a potential goalkeeping addition.

Now, a new report from Football Insider has said Pompey are now pushing to seal a deal for the recent Peterborough United loan man. They claim advanced talks are ongoing over a move to Fratton Park as John Mousinho bids to bolster his ranks.

Norris kept 11 clean sheets in 24 games on loan at Posh and will leave Burnley when his deal runs out.

On the move

With his Burnley deal up, Norris will be on the move this summer. Time will tell just where he ends up but given Portsmouth’s need for a goalkeeper, Fratton Park certainly sees like a feasible destination for the goalkeeper.

The 29-year-old has a good level of experience in the EFL but much of his recent seasons have been spent in supporting roles. He was a backup during stints with Wolves and Burnley, with only loan spells at Ipswich Town and Peterborough United offering him decent game time.

He’d be in with a good shout of landing the no.1 spot should he head to Portsmouth and if he was to sign alongside another ‘keeper, it could be that one of Oluwayemi or fellow youngster Toby Steward are handed a chance to go out on loan.