Out of contract Leyton Orient star set for shock move to Burnley

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux is set to complete a surprise move to Burnley, according to reporter Luke Edwards.

Leyton Orient are heading for League One and while they’ll be keen to add some new faces to their ranks, the hope will be that the core group that led them to the League Two title can stay together this summer.

There are some key players out of contract though and among them is shot-stopper Vigouroux. The vastly experienced 29-year-old was a key asset as Orient won the league, keeping 24 clean sheets in 45 games and conceding just 33 games in the division.

Uncertainty has surrounded his future though with his deal expiring and now, Orient are set to lose him in a big blow.

Reporter Edwards has said on Twitter that Vigouroux is set to move on when his deal expires. He’s poised to make a big move to the Premier League with Burnley, where he will get a ‘huge improvement in contract’.

Hearing that Lawrence Vigouroux is set to leave Leyton Orient to sign for Premier League club Burnley. What a shame. Has been brilliant for the O’s but can’t blame him. Huge improvement in contract from a Premier League club and he’s 29 years old #lofc — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) June 12, 2023

A big move

Losing Vigouroux will be a big blow for Orient to contend with if this move goes through but few will blame him for taking the chance to make a significant step up.

The Chilean ‘keeper has put in the hard yards over the course of his career. He spent time in Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur’s youth academies and has since spent time with Swindon Town, Waterford (loan), Chilean side CD Everton and of course, Orient.

Vigouroux can make a big jump up in wages with this opportunity to be a part of Vincent Kompany’s exciting project at Turf Moor. He’ll likely be a backup option to Aro Muric but nevertheless, it’s an eye-catching move for him to make at 29.