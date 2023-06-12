Opinion: Hull City should join Barnsley in race for free agent after potential Tigers transfer blow emerges

Hull City are in the market for new signings this summer, and one position they look set to strengthen is in goal.

Karl Darlow is wanted back by Hull City after his impressive loan spell from Newcastle United in the second half of last season. And a move seemed very possible at the end of the campaign, but reports over the weekend revealed that Hull’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough are keen on a potential summer swoop for Darlow.

And that could mean bad news for Hull. Boro will be eyeing promotion next season after their play-off heartbreak last month and so they’d be an attractive potential destination for Darlow.

But Liam Rosenior could find a suitable, younger alternative in Harry Isted. The 26-year-old has just been released by Luton Town after spending the second half of last season on loan at Barnsley, where he was initially signed as a back-up goalkeeper. But an injury to Bradley Collins gave Isted a route into the starting XI, with Isted going on to play in the play-off final for Barnsley.

He cemented his place in the XI following a string of impressive and confident performances in goal. He’s a very well-rounded goalkeeper and he performed well in a Barnsley side which likes to play passing football, often out from the back – that could make him ideal in a Rosenior Hull City side.

Darlow would obviously be a more proven and possibly more exciting signing for Hull City. But expect a move for Darlow to become more difficult as the summer goes on and more teams like Middlesbrough show an interest. Isted is a free agent and coming off the back of strong showing with Barnsley, though the Tykes are keen on re-signing him and so Hull would have to move quickly.

The summer transfer window officially opens for business this week.