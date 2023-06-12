Norwich City remain keen on luring soon-to-be available defender to Carrow Road

Norwich City remain keen on signing Max Johnston from Motherwell this summer, as detailed in a report by Pink Un.

Norwich City are still hoping to win the race to land the highly-rated right-back ahead of next season.

Johnston, who is 19-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is yet to pen a new deal with Motherwell meaning he is soon to become available as things stand.

The Canaries aren’t the only club in the frame for his signature though. Austrian side Sturm Graz have become the latest side to be linked with a swoop for the full-back, as reported by Football Scotland.

Norwich City hoping to win race

Norwich have taken a bit of a different direction than usual with their recruitment since the end of the last campaign. The East Anglian outfit have opted for more experience with their signings to date so far with striker Ashley Barnes arriving from promoted Burnley, defender Shane Duffy from Fulham and right wing-back Jack Stacey from AFC Bournemouth.

David Wagner’s may be after more of a blend of players who know the league along with others who have potential to grow and develop. Johnston fits into the bracket of the latter and is being tipped for a bright future in the game after breaking into Motherwell’s first-team over recent times.

The Middlesbrough-born man has been with the Scottish club since 2012 and has since risen up through their academy ranks. He was a regular for the Well at various youth levels before he was handed his senior debut in February 2021 in a fixture against Hamilton Academical.

Johnston has since made 22 appearances in all competitions, as well as having loan spells away at Queen of the South and Cove Rangers.