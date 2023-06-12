Midfielder expected to ‘end up in the Championship’ this summer with Ipswich Town keen

Ipswich Town missed out on signing Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor in January.

The Tractor Boys tried and failed to sign the Irishman, who featured 46 times in League One fixtures for Peterborough United last season, scoring nine and assisting six from midfield.

But Posh’ director of football Barry Fry has revealed to Peterborough Telegraph that he thinks Taylor will be on the move this summer, with clubs in the Championship lining up to sign him.

And Fry also suggested that Ipswich Town remain keen on signing the 24-year-old, saying:

“I expect Jack Taylor to end up in the Championship and there are clubs after him, including Ipswich who bid three times for him in January.”

Ipswich Town earned automatic promotion from League One last season, finishing in 2nd place behind Plymouth Argyle who won the title, whilst Sheffield Wednesday won the play-offs, beating Peterborough United along the way.

Taylor to Town

Taylor has proved himself to be a very well-rounded and creative midfielder in League One, and after Posh missed out on promotion, it looked inevitable that Taylor and many others could leave this summer.

And he’s clearly someone that Ipswich like. Their recruitment under Kieran McKenna, Mark Ashton and co has so far been very shrewd and if they like Taylor then the fans should have every confidence that he’s the right player for them.

How much he’ll cost remains to be seen, though. He’s out of contract in a year but whether or not Posh can claim back as much for him as they could’ve in January remains to be seen.

At the same time though, if Taylor has many Championship suitors then they could up the price.

The summer transfer window officially opens this week and expect Ipswich Town to be hard at work as they gear up for their Championship return.